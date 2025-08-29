Madurai police to probe case against TVK president Vijay

MADURAI: A day after Kunnam police in Perambalur district registered a zero FIR (case booked not in the jurisdiction of occurrence of offence) against TVK president Vijay and 10 bouncers for allegedly manhandling a youth during the party’s conference at Parapathi in Madurai on August 21, it was transferred to Koodakovil police station in Madurai rural police limits on Thursday. Subsequently, a case was formally registered against Vijay and 10 bouncers.

According to the FIR, the complainant G Sarathkumar (24) of Periyammapalaiyam in Perambalur said he took part in the party’s state second conference.

He suffered internal injuries in his chest and body when he was thrown away from the ramp by bouncers when Vijay was walking on the ramp at the meeting venue at 4.30 pm.

Further, Sarathkumar stated that the purpose of lodging the complaint was to ensure no other person is handled in such manner in future. A case was booked under 189 (2), 296 (b) and 115 (2) of BNS.