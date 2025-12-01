Thirumavalavan assigned to create confusion in NDA alliance, alleges BJP MLA Vanathi

COIMBATORE: Responding to VCK leader Thirumavalavan's comment on KA Sengottaiyan's resignation from AIADMK as a 'BJP's game', BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that the DMK alliance is trying to create confusion within the National Democratic Alliance and show the public that they have become weak.

"Thirumavalavan has been given the assignment to speak like this. Otherwise, we are very clear. It is the NDA that will form the government in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly elections. Our only assignment is to secure the maximum number of votes for our alliance from the people." she said.

A state-level chess tournament was organised by the BJP Sports Wing at a private college in Coimbatore on Sunday. Inaugurating the event, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said, "In the past, rural youth did not get opportunities to participate in sports competitions. The situation has now changed. The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is conducting Khelo India games to provide them opportunities."

She further stated that Tamil Nadu chess players are world-famous and that the central government has extended tremendous support to the game. The BJP has planned to continue conducting such sports events regularly, she added.

"The Tamil Nadu government had announced that a stadium would be built in every district. In the same way, high-quality sports grounds should be established in every district," she demanded.

She continued, "Even though I allocated Rs 2 crore from my MLA Local Area Development Fund for the training of para-Olympic athletes in Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu government did not allot land for it, forcing me to divert the amount to other works," she said.

On the rain-related precautionary measures taken by the TN government, she said "When farmers are affected by rain, the state government is lethargic in providing compensation. Even those who have crop insurance are not receiving full benefits. Therefore, along with pre-rain precautionary measures, proper steps must also be taken to provide compensation for losses suffered after the rains," she urged.