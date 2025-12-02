Auto driver held for aiding Kovai burglary accused

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver from Sugunapuram was arrested by the city police in connection with a series of burglary incidents, which involved three Uttar Pradesh natives, at the TNHB housing unit in Kavundampalayam of Coimbatore.

The autorickshaw driver, R Ayub Khan, was booked under sections 331 (3) (house trespass) and 305 (theft in transport) of the BNS and remanded in judicial custody.

"Khan helped transport the stolen jewels, cash and silver in two bags along with the three suspects from Kavundampalayam. The prime suspects allegedly rented his auto for Rs 2,000 per day. Although Khan knew the gang's motive, he operated the autorickshaw to transport the stolen valuables from the housing unit to a location at Kulathupalayam near Kuniyamuthur," police said.

Khan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the body of Asif (45), one of the suspects who was shot in the leg by police and died without responding to the treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday, was handed over to his relative on Monday. The postmortem was conducted in the presence of the VIII Judicial Magistrate R Sakthi Manjari on Monday. After embalming, the body was taken to Ghazipur by his relatives.