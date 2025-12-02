Delta, coastal TN suffered Rs 350 crore loss due to DMK’s poor rain preparedness: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the state government for its “complete failure” in taking precautionary measures to tackle cyclonic storm Ditwah and thus resulting in flooding and crop damages in various districts.
In a statement on Monday, Palaniswami said, “Despite warnings from met department officials, the government failed to take even basic preventive measures. The government did not desilt water bodies or strengthen weakened irrigation structures.”
Mentioning that large parts of the delta districts remain waterlogged after lake bund breaches and canals overflowing, he expressed concern for farmers whose paddy, banana, sugarcane and other crops were ruined.
“In Tirunelveli district, people have been relocated to safer places due to rising floodwaters. The government’s negligence has pushed thousands of families to the brink,” he added.
He also criticised the DMK for failing to organise timely evacuation and essential support. “Even after continuous alerts, the government did not ensure food, drinking water supply or emergency services for affected communities. This administrative paralysis is unacceptable,” he said.
Palaniswami urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to oversee relief operations and ensure assistance reached the affected without delay.
He also noted that preliminary estimates suggest over Rs 350 crore worth losses in delta and coastal regions.