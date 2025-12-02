Madras HC allows lighting of lamp on Deepathoon near Thiruparankundram dargah

MADURAI: Observing that it is Tamil tradition to light Karthigai Deepam on hilltop and the very purpose of a Deepathoon is to light lamp, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday allowed four petitions that sought direction to light the lamp on an ancient stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

Though the location was opposed owing to its proximity to the Sikandar Badusha Dargah and the fact that the Karthigai Deepam is usually lit on a Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the hill, Justice GR Swaminathan rejected the objections.

He said while the rights of the dargah or the Muslims will not be affected in any way by lighting the lamp at Deepathoon, not doing so might jeopardise the rights of the Subramaniya Swamy temple over the unoccupied portions of the hill due to alleged attempts made by the mosque trustees to encroach them.

The court directed the temple management to light the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon also, apart from the usual places, from this year, with a direction to the police to grant necessary protection to ensure compliance with the order. The judge quashed the executive officer’s proceedings, where it was decided to light the Deepam at the Dheepa Mandapam.