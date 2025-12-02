Sivaganga bus collision: After 11 deaths, survivors and kin count losses

SIVAGANGA: Even as TNSTC officials are trying to ascertain what exactly caused the horrific bus accident at Nachiyarpuram on Sunday, the survivors and kin of the dead 11 are yet to recover from the shock and the loss it has wrought on their lives.

The world has come crashing for Bhuvaneshwari (35) who lost her mother K Vetriselvi (60) from YMR Patti in Dindigul. Vetriselvi was the only support for Bhuvaneshwari who married out of her caste against the wishes of all. “Amma held my family together and supported us by doing odd jobs. She was my pillar of strength. I cannot see her face-less body”, Bhuvaneshwari told TNIE.

R Diana (17) had firmly believed education would lift her family out of hardship. The youngest of four siblings from a poor household in Tiruchy, she chose engineering with a dream to support her parents. Diana’s dream has gone unfulfilled after she lost her life in the split-second accident on Sunday.

M Selvaraj (38) of Dindigul, who used to drive heavy vehicles, switched seats minutes before the crash, giving his place to a woman. His instincts told him something was wrong. “Our bus was going at a normal speed. The other one came very fast,” he recalled.