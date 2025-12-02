TN SIR: 3.9 lakh voters in Nellai, Krishnagiri likely to be removed from draft roll

TIRUNELVELI/KRISHNAGIRI: As per the information shared by the Tirunelveli district administration, as many as 2,33,464 voters, accounting for 16.46% of the total electorate in the district, have been identified as untraceable, permanently shifted, dead, duplicate or double entry during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, and are likely to be removed from the draft electoral roll.

Similarly, officials from the Krishnagiri district administration told TNIE that 1,57,851 voters — 9.39% of the total electorate — have been identified under the said categories and might be removed.

Tirunelveli District Election Officer-cum-Collector Dr R Sukumar, during a meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties on Monday, disclosed the figures across the five Assembly constituencies in the district — 47,598 (15.56% of the total electorate) in Tirunelveli; 46,461 (17.83%) in Ambasamudram; 36,213 (12.94%) in Palayamkottai; 57,567 (19.29%) in Nanguneri; and 45,625 (16.67%) in Radhapuram.

As of Monday morning, about 97.98% of voter enumeration forms have been uploaded to the mobile application of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), covering 13,89,708 electors out of the total 14,18,325 in the district, the administration said. During the meeting, the political parties were asked to double-check the entries using their booth agents and verify the constituency-wise data.

The DEO informed the parties about the one-week extension of deadline for the SIR exercise, and said that the draft and final electoral rolls would be published on December 16 and February 14, 2026, respectively. Further, he instructed the officials to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the roll and no ineligible person is added as a voter.

Tirunelveli District Revenue Officer M Durai, Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Dr Monika Rana, Tirunelveli RDO Priya, Cheranmahadevi RDO (General) Sindu, and tahsildar Murugan were present.