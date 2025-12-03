Heavy rain batters TN coasts, interiors as depression moves inland; 9 rescued by boats in Chennai

Coastal Tamil Nadu and certain interior parts in the state experienced widespread rain on Wednesday as the depression weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area.

Nine persons were rescued from their marooned houses in Red Hills a suburb of Chennai by boats by the Fire and Rescue Services department personnel and lodged in relief camps.

Anticipating heavy rain, the administration announced a holiday for schools and colleges in several districts for today.

Rain pounded Chennai and neighbouring Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts triggering sudden inundation in residential areas and arterial roads.

Wednesday turned out to be the third consecutive wet day this week, though parts of the state have been witnessing rainfall activity since last week, disrupting the livelihood of small traders and hindering the free movement of residents.