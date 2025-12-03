Lamp-lighting row leads to prohibitory orders at Thirupparankundram

MADURAI: The Madurai District Collector–cum–District Magistrate K. J. Praveen Kumar on Wednesday evening promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (formerly Section 144 CrPC) in view of the emergent law-and-order situation at Thirupparankundram, to ensure public safety and maintain peace.

The orders came after tension escalated in Thirupparankundram on Wednesday evening when hundreds of cadres from various Hindu outfits attempted to march up the hill, demanding that the Karthikai Deepam be lit at the stone pillar atop the hill, as per an existing order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The standoff intensified after temple authorities lit the festival lamp only at the Utchi Pillaiyar Temple Mandapam at 6.05 p.m., instead of the hilltop.

Although multiple Hindu outfits had been pressing for the lighting of the massive lamp on the peak, temple officials maintained that “the decision to light the deepam at the Utchi Pillaiyar Mandapam was taken in accordance with existing administrative procedures and security concerns.” The move triggered outrage among the cadres, who charged towards the hill in protest, resulting in tense moments.

Police teams deployed across the area attempted to block the advancing groups using barricades. A scuffle broke out when protesters allegedly pushed down the barricades and tried to breach the security cordon. In the melee, a police personnel sustained injuries and was rushed for treatment, officials said.

As the situation escalated, scores of cadres staged a sit-in protest at the temple office, raising slogans and insisting that the lamp be lit at the hilltop before the festival concluded. Police warned the protesters against further attempts to climb the hill and urged them to disperse, but many continued their agitation late into the night.