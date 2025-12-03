'Maha Deepam' lit atop Annamalaiyar Hills

'Maha Deepam' was lit atop the Thiruvannamali hills behind the Sri Arunachaleswar temple at 6.00 PM amid the loud chants and divine fervour of lakhs of devotees. The lighting of the deepam took place after the Lord Ardhanarishwar deity was taken around the 'dwajasthambam'.

The deepam was lit at a height of close to 2,668 feet in the hills in a huge cauldron filled with more than 3,500 kg of ghee and 10 kg of camphor. A wick measuring close to 1200 meters was placed in it.

The flame will continue to burn for over 10 days and be visible to devotees, even from several kilometres away.

At 4 am, the lighting of the Bharani Deepam in the sanctum’s Arthamandapam took place. Shivacharyas also performed special rituals earlier in the day. Five lamps symbolising the five elements of nature were lit from the Bharani Deepam.

Despite heavy rains due to remnant Cyclone Ditwah, over 40 lakh people have reportedly visited the temple for dharshan today.