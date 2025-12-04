Madras HC declines to put on hold order allowing lighting of oil lamp in Thirupparankundram hill

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday declined to stay an order of a single judge allowing the lighting of traditional "Karthigai Deepam" oil lamp at a stone pillar, meant for that purpose, on the Thirupparankundram hill, housing the Lord Subramaniya Swamy temple.

A bench led by Justice G Jayachandran and Justice KK Ramakrishnan declined to interfere with the order of Justice G R Swaminathan allowing the lighting of the lamp on the hill.

On December 1, Justice Swaminathan allowed writ petitions that sought a direction for appropriate arrangements to light the Karthigai Deepam at the "Dheepathoon," which is the stone pillar.

By lighting the lamp at Deepathoon, which is meant for that purpose, the structure of the Dargha is not in any way affected and the Dargha is located at a safe distance of not less than 50 meters away from the stone pillar, the judge had said in the order.