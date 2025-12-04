VinFast to invest $500mn to expand Tamil Nadu plant with electric bus, e-scooter units

CHENNAI: Vietnamese Electric Vehicle maker VinFast has moved to deepen its presence in India, signing a fresh agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to expand its manufacturing footprint and broaden its product range beyond electric cars.

Under a new memorandum of understanding announced on Thursday, Tamil Nadu will allocate roughly 200 hectares of land adjacent to VinFast’s existing facility in the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Thoothukudi. The parcel — part of the second phase of the group’s planned $2 billion commitment in India — will enable the company to set up dedicated production lines for electric buses, e-scooters and charging equipment, said Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa.

"This would add further momentum to the state’s clean-transport push. The government is committed to ensuring favourable conditions throughout the implementation process so that Vinfast thrives in Tamil Nadu and its ecosystem generates jobs for our people,” he noted.

The state government has agreed to support the project by facilitating key permits and connecting the expanded site to utilities, including power, water, internal roads, drainage, and waste-management systems. In return, VinFast’s proposed $500 million investment will qualify for incentives and exemptions under Tamil Nadu’s industrial policy framework.