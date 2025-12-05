M Saravanan: Man who made AVM the house of milestones

CHENNAI: The demise of Tamil cinema’s doyen, M Saravanan, has truly marked the end of an era. The lights at AVM Studios may still shine, but the guiding presence that shaped them for half a century has dimmed. Even as stalwarts and superstars pay a visit to the mortal remains of the legendary filmmaker in the iconic AVM studio premises, it is impossible to overlook how profoundly he transformed the banner into a powerhouse that shaped the very grammar of mainstream Tamil cinema.

In 1979, when M Saravanan officially took over the reins of AVM Productions, after the demise of his father, AV Meiyappan, he not only inherited one of India’s oldest surviving production houses but also stepped into one of Kollywood’s most influential legacies. Over three decades, he not only maintained that legacy but modernised and refashioned the studio as time went by. While his contribution to the production house and to Tamil cinema can hardly be condensed into words, here’s an overview of his contributions and how he helped make AVM the house of milestones.

Even before he took charge of AVM Studios in 1979, Saravanan had already demonstrated the sensitivity that would later become the hallmark of his productions. He, along with his brothers M Kumaran and M Murugan, started the Murugan Brothers banner, which backed Naanum Oru Penn in 1963. Through this subsidiary, they backed this AC Tirulokchandar film about a woman and her struggle to prove that she is more than just her appearance and education. The movie went on to win the National Award for Best Tamil Feature Film at the 11th National Film Awards, perhaps the first feather in Saravanan’s cap. It was an early glimpse into the sensibility that would define AVM’s golden era.