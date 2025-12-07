80% MoUs signed by DMK govt in past three years under progress: CM Stalin at 'TN Rising' Conclave

MADURAI: Chairing the “TN Rising” Investment Conclave in Madurai on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the DMK government secured highest conversion rate of MoUs signed by the state with the industrial sectors in the country in the past three years.

"The government’s intent went beyond signing agreements and highlighted that more than 80 per cent of the MoUs secured in the past three years were already under implementation, the highest conversion rate in the country," Stalin said in his address to the industry leaders.

The state government on Sunday signed 91 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) collectively valued at Rs 36,468 crore, creating a pipeline of 56,766 direct jobs across multiple sectors.

CM attributed investment momentum to policy consistency, skilled human resources, strong infrastructure and dependable law-and-order.

Stalin said the conclave signalled the state’s continued push for region-balanced industrial development. He recalled his investment missions to the UAE, Singapore, Japan, Spain, the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom, emphasising that Tamil Nadu had positioned itself as a preferred destination for global investors.

The conclave brought fresh attention to southern Tamil Nadu, with Stalin underlining key projects that are expected to reinforce the region’s growing industrial profile.

Hyundai is set to establish a shipbuilding facility in Thoohukudi, Pei Hai Family will create a non- leather foot wear plant in Madurai at Rs 720 crores employing 15,000 people—mostly women—and *1070SFO Technologies will expand its high-end electronics manufacturing base in Theni. Reliance Industries is expected to infuse Rs 11,000 crore into bio-energy projects across the state.