HD Hyundai sets eyes on TN for mega shipbuilding cluster in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: South Tamil Nadu is set to figure prominently in India’s shipbuilding ambitions after HD Hyundai, one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, chose Tamil Nadu as the site for a proposed mega shipyard, marking a major endorsement of the state’s industrial and maritime strategy.

The South Korean group’s decision to locate the new shipbuilding cluster in Thoothukudi reflects what the Tamil Nadu government describes as a convergence of policy clarity, coastal infrastructure and execution speed. The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa and senior executives from HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering.

For Tamil Nadu, the project bolsters a long-running effort to position itself as a hub for high-value maritime manufacturing, at a time when India is seeking to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity and reduce reliance on imports.

“This decision reflects the confidence global industry leaders place in Tamil Nadu’s vision, stability and economic strength,” the office of Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said, adding that the State had identified viable coastal sites early and backed them with infrastructure, talent and incentives.