Hundreds of hectares of maize fields in Perambalur hit by continuous rain; farmers seek immediate relief

PERAMBALUR: Farmers from Veppanthattai block, which accounts for the largest share of maize production in the district, are facing severe losses in the aftermath of the persistent rainfall over the last few weeks.
The rains have devastated hundreds of hectares of maize crops.
Alarmed over the widespread crop damage, farmers from the region have demanded the immediate conduct of crop damage assessment and the subsequent disbursal of compensation.
According to sources, maize has been cultivated on nearly 75,000 hectares across the district this year and 45,000 hectares of said land area were insured.
As farmers had commenced the cultivation between the Tamil months of Aadi (mid-July) and Purattasi (mid-September), the early-sown crops have now matured.
However, a persistent spell of rain has prevented access to their fields during the last month, ruining a potentially good harvest season.
Although the district received lower than normal rainfall this monsoon, the relentless rain over the past month has resulted in crop lodging and flattening, making the fields unfit for mechanical harvest.
In several farmland areas, cobs have started to sprout. Farmers said that a total of over 1,000 hectares of maize were affected by the rain across several villages, including Krishnapuram, Annamangalam, Arumbavur, Thaluthalai, Viswakudi, Thondamandurai, and Arasalur.
Many farmers have since filed complaints with the agriculture officials, demanding field visits and damage assessment.
J Mathiyazhagan, a farmer from Krishnapuram, told TNIE, "I cultivated maize on six acres of land, spending nearly Rs 25,000 per acre. As we were preparing for the harvest, continuous rain flattened the entire portion of the crop. There is no scope for recovery."
Another farmer, P. Samidurai from Arasalur, said, "Ten days ago, about 1.5 acres of my four-acre field were affected due to rain and strong winds. Flattened crops are highly vulnerable. If the rain continues, cattle and rodents will feed on it. Even if we managed to save some, the yield would drastically fall. We typically get a yield of 25 sacks per acre; however, now, we may not even get 5-10 sacks. If it rains again, the remaining portion of the crops will also be lost."
When contacted, a senior official from the agriculture department said, "We have received complaints from farmers. We have already inspected some areas in the Veppanthattai block. We will assess all the affected areas and take the necessary steps."