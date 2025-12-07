Hundreds of hectares of maize fields in Perambalur hit by continuous rain; farmers seek immediate relief

PERAMBALUR: Farmers from Veppanthattai block, which accounts for the largest share of maize production in the district, are facing severe losses in the aftermath of the persistent rainfall over the last few weeks.

The rains have devastated hundreds of hectares of maize crops.

Alarmed over the widespread crop damage, farmers from the region have demanded the immediate conduct of crop damage assessment and the subsequent disbursal of compensation.

According to sources, maize has been cultivated on nearly 75,000 hectares across the district this year and 45,000 hectares of said land area were insured.

As farmers had commenced the cultivation between the Tamil months of Aadi (mid-July) and Purattasi (mid-September), the early-sown crops have now matured.

However, a persistent spell of rain has prevented access to their fields during the last month, ruining a potentially good harvest season.

Although the district received lower than normal rainfall this monsoon, the relentless rain over the past month has resulted in crop lodging and flattening, making the fields unfit for mechanical harvest.