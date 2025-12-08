GCC seeks volunteers, NGOs to maintain cattle

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has invited volunteers and non-governmental organisations to submit letters of willingness to feed and maintain cattle at the existing and upcoming cattle sheds across the 15 zones in the city.

In 2024, the GCC’s survey revealed that around 22,875 cattle are being reared in the city, and they are often, due to insufficient space, left on the roads or streets, leading to safety and traffic-related concerns. Following this, the corporation deployed one cattle-catching vehicle and five cattle-catchers per zone. It also announced, any cattle found roaming the streets will be caught and the owners will be fined Rs 10,000. Between 2021 and 2025, the civic body impounded 16,692 cattle and collected Rs 4.43 crore in fines, a release said.

As a long-term solution to the issue, the GCC has begun to construct 17 modern cattle sheds across 15 zones in the city. Currently, sheds at Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Royapuram and Teynampet are functional. These sheds will remain a designated space for owners to leave their cattle instead of allowing them to roam the streets. This will ensure cattle owners’ livelihood while addressing safety concerns, the release added.

96K pet registrations recorded, 49K licences issued

The GCC has recorded 96,056 pet registrations on its portal as of Sunday and has so far issued 49,347 pet licences, which is an increase of 5,703 licences compared to November 30, according to official data. On Sunday alone, it vaccinated 956 pets, implanted microchips, and issued licences across its six pet clinics in different locations and the animal birth control centre at Sholinganallur. The deadline for pet licensing and vaccination drive is December 14, after which pet owners without a licence could face a fine of Rs 5,000.