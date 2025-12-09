Sangh stirring communal tensions in TN: Left parties on Thiruparankundram row

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other organisations are stirring communal tensions in Tamil Nadu by manufacturing a controversy around the religious sites situated on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai district, alleged a coalition of Left parties in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The joint statement issued by the Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI-Marxist (CPM), CPI-Marxist-Leninist (CPML)-Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), said that they condemn the attempts by the BJP and other Hindutva forces to whip up communal tensions in Tamil Nadu, with a sinister eye on political gain.

The Left combine further stated that Thiruparankundram Hill is home to three temples, a dargah, and several ancient Jain caves and for centuries, this hill has stood as a symbol of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence.

“However, seeking to extract political benefit in Tamil Nadu, BJP leaders, in February this year, labelled the site as the “Ayodhya of the South,” brought in people from outside, and attempted to provoke an incident. They also used social media to vitiate the atmosphere and sow discord,” read the statement jointly signed by the general secretaries of five parties.

The signatories are MA Baby (CPM), D Raja (CPI), Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPIML-Liberation), Manoj Bhattacharya (RSP) and G Devarajan (AIFB).