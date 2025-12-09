Sangh stirring communal tensions in TN: Left parties on Thiruparankundram row

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other organisations are stirring communal tensions in Tamil Nadu by manufacturing a controversy around the religious sites situated on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai district, alleged a coalition of Left parties in a statement issued on Tuesday.
The joint statement issued by the Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI-Marxist (CPM), CPI-Marxist-Leninist (CPML)-Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), said that they condemn the attempts by the BJP and other Hindutva forces to whip up communal tensions in Tamil Nadu, with a sinister eye on political gain.
The Left combine further stated that Thiruparankundram Hill is home to three temples, a dargah, and several ancient Jain caves and for centuries, this hill has stood as a symbol of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence.
“However, seeking to extract political benefit in Tamil Nadu, BJP leaders, in February this year, labelled the site as the “Ayodhya of the South,” brought in people from outside, and attempted to provoke an incident. They also used social media to vitiate the atmosphere and sow discord,” read the statement jointly signed by the general secretaries of five parties.
The signatories are MA Baby (CPM), D Raja (CPI), Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPIML-Liberation), Manoj Bhattacharya (RSP) and G Devarajan (AIFB).
In December, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court -- while hearing a petition on the issue-- has unfortunately ignored earlier court rulings, historical records and the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the parties also added.
“By allowing the petitioner to light the Karthigai Deepam atop a British-era survey pillar adjacent to the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, the court has provided a handle to communal forces,” the statement said.
“The single-judge bench, overruling the objections of the state government, and the temple administration even permitted the petitioner to seek CISF protection for this act. These pronouncements not only disregard past judgements but also undermine the federal spirit of the Constitution by bypassing the State Government’s authority on matters of law and order,” the statement further said.
TNIE reported that several caste-based and Hindu religious outfits on Monday submitted a petition to Collector KJ Praveen Kumar, urging him to implement the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court’s order permitting the lighting of Karthigai Deepam atop the Thiruparankundram hill. They also appealed for necessary arrangements to be made so that the ritual can be carried out in accordance with the court’s directive.
“The Left parties commend the people of Madurai and Tamil Nadu for standing in harmony against communal hate politics and for upholding the pluralistic traditions of the state by refusing to join the protests orchestrated by communal elements. The approach of the DMK government in the state, in handling this issue firmly, has been exemplary. It must be criticised that parties like the AIADMK are supporting the communal elements in this regard,” read the statement.
The parties also condemned the targeting of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and the death threats issued by Hindutva groups.
Further, the Left parties called upon all democratic and secular-minded people of India to firmly reject the communal politics of the Sangh Parivar, which seeks to divert public attention from the Modi Government’s ongoing assault on people’s livelihoods and constitutional rights.