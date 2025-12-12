100% of SIR enumeration forms distributed in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has achieved 100% coverage in distributing enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls as well as digitisation of all completed forms submitted by voters, according to the SIR updates issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

When asked how 100% digitisation of forms could be achieved since there are voters who come under the category of Absent, Shifted and Dead (ASD), an official explained that the forms of those under the ASD will also be digitised with a note about “whether the voter is absent, shifted or dead”. However, the names of these voters will not appear in the draft electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the ECI on Thursday extended the enumeration period by three more days, that is, till December 14.

According to the revised schedule, the publication of the draft electoral rolls will take place on December 19 instead of December 16. The period for filing claims and objections will be from December 19, 2025, to January 18, 2026. The final rolls will be published on February 17.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, in an official release, clarified the reasons for the extension of the enumeration period and revision of other dates.

“This step is in line with the ECI’s commitment that no eligible elector is left out. During the extended period, the booth-level officers (BLOs) will be conducting meetings at their booth level with the booth-level agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties. During the meeting, booth-wise lists of voters marked as Absent, Shifted or Dead/Duplicate (ASD), who could not be contacted even after three or more visits by the BLOs along with the BLAs will be shared with the BLAs of the recognised political parties,” the CEO said.