Improve condition of bus stop: Palayamkottai locals to corporation
TIRUNELVELI: Commuters travelling to Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and several other towns in the eastern parts of the district demanded the corporation improve the condition of the Palayamkottai bus stop, citing rainwater stagnation and lack of lighting facility.
Speaking to TNIE, S Arunadevi and many other regular bus users from Thoothukudi listed three major problems that the commuters face at the existing Palayamkottai bus stop-lack of lighting, rainwater stagnation surrounding it and nearby shops using the area as a vehicle parking space.
Palayamkottai has many educational institutions, government offices, a government medical college hospital and private organisations. Thousands of people from Thoothukudi, Seithunganallur, Srivaikundam, Kurumbur, Vallanadu, Puthukottai, Theivaseyalpuram and surrounding villages commute to the town daily. However, the return journey from Palayamkottai to their native towns is a nightmare, commuters alleged.
M Packiyam, a government staff, said due to the lack of lighting, anti-social activities take place at the bus stop during night hours. "Does the corporation not have funds for an LED bulb? Whenever it rains, the bus stop becomes waterlogged and inaccessible. Customers visiting nearby shops and hotels park their vehicles close to the bus stop, preventing smooth movement of commuters. It may be noted that there is already no bus facility from Palayamkottai railway station for the disembarking passengers of Thoothukudi to various parts of Tirunelveli city," Packiyam said.
When contacted by TNIE, Tirunelveli corporation Mayor G Ramakrishnan said that he would visit the bus stop by Saturday and do the needful. "We had invited contractors to apply for a tender through which lighting facilities can be arranged, advertise products and generate money for the corporation in 44 bus stops of the city. However, the process is getting delayed because of ongoing negotiations to reduce the contractors' deposit amount. We will soon resolve the issues in the Palayamkottai bus stop," he said.