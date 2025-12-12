Improve condition of bus stop: Palayamkottai locals to corporation

TIRUNELVELI: Commuters travelling to Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and several other towns in the eastern parts of the district demanded the corporation improve the condition of the Palayamkottai bus stop, citing rainwater stagnation and lack of lighting facility.

Speaking to TNIE, S Arunadevi and many other regular bus users from Thoothukudi listed three major problems that the commuters face at the existing Palayamkottai bus stop-lack of lighting, rainwater stagnation surrounding it and nearby shops using the area as a vehicle parking space.

Palayamkottai has many educational institutions, government offices, a government medical college hospital and private organisations. Thousands of people from Thoothukudi, Seithunganallur, Srivaikundam, Kurumbur, Vallanadu, Puthukottai, Theivaseyalpuram and surrounding villages commute to the town daily. However, the return journey from Palayamkottai to their native towns is a nightmare, commuters alleged.