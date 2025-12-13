Three wild elephants give forest staff tough time; reach Kurunthamalai hillock near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Nearly three days after entering various suburban areas near Coimbatore and giving forest department staff a tough time, a herd of three wild elephants reached a hillock near Kurunthamalai in the Karamadai forest range on Saturday morning.

The animals had taken shelter in a 54-acre eucalyptus grove at Kakkapalayam near Alampalayam in Annur since early Friday morning, after arriving from Idikarai. They took a ‘U’-turn when forest staff attempted to divert them towards the Periyanaickenpalayam forest.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, the elephants managed to reach a pond behind an IT park in Keeranatham after emerging from the forest near the CRPF camp in Kurudampalayam. Forest department staff were unaware of the elephants’ movement until the animals had strayed far from the forest.

"Our team surrounded the eucalyptus grove to prevent elephants from coming out of it during the day time and the animals came out of it only in the dusk, as we expected. We have started coordination with the TANGEDCO staff, who had disconnected the power supply well in advance to prevent the animals from coming into contact with the low-lying overhead cable. Vehicular movement at Ganeshapuram on the Coimbatore to Sathyamangalam national highway was halted for more than half an hour to facilitate the animal crossing the highway on Friday night at 8.45pm," said a forest ranger.

"We are not chasing away the animals and only facilitating the animals to move on their own by clearing the vehicles and disconnecting the power supply to prevent untoward incidents. The animals are entering into the grove of bushes, Prosopis juliflora, quickly. However, it took more time for us to follow the animals, as we also had to cross these barriers on foot," said one of the staffs involved in the operation.