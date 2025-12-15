2026 TN Assembly polls a 'mission' to restore late former CM Jayalalithaa's legacy, says TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Monday asserted that no alliance can form a government without his support. He also claimed that his party would play a pivotal role in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls.

He informed that the AMMK's decision on alliance would be announced at the end of February 2026, before the 78th birth anniversary of the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.

He said that the decision of party cadres and volunteers will be his decision, and he would not override it.

Notably, he said that the 2026 Assembly polls as a 'mission' to 'reinstate' the legacy of Jayalalithaa.

"For Amma's rule to come again, Amma's volunteers, wherever they are, must unite as one front to secure victory," Dhinakaran said.

The AMMK walked out of the BJP-led NDA coalition in September, exhibiting protest against' betrayal'. He quit the alliance after former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam exited the coalition.