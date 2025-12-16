Lamp pillar on Thiruparankundram hill belongs to Jains, not Hindus: TN Government to HC

MADURAI: The state government told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday that the ancient stone pillar or ‘deepathoon’ located atop the Thiruparankundram hill belongs to Jains and not Hindus. The state also told a bench of Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan that the relief sought in the petitioner’s plea is in the nature of a Public Interest Litigation but was styled as a private petition in an attempt to do ‘forum shopping’.

The averments were made by senior counsel N Jothi, representing the joint commissioner of HR&CE, while arguing before the judges in a batch of appeals filed against Justice GR Swaminathan’s order dated December 1, which directed the lighting of Karthigai Deepam on the pillar.

It could be noted that in the previous hearing on December 12, Advocate General PS Raman, representing the collector, had argued that the petitioners had not submitted any proof before the single judge to show that the pillar was indeed a ‘deepathoon’.

During the hearing on Monday, Jothi claimed that stone pillars similar in structure to the Thiruparankundram ‘deepathoon’ have been found erected by Jain sages in several hills, including ‘Samanar hills’ in Madurai and Shravanabelagola in Karnataka. The sages, belonging to Digambara sect of Jainism, had used these pillars to light lamps when they congregated on these hills for discussions at night times, the counsel said and submitted several books containing references on the matter.