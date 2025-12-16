No prima facie case made out against ex-CM EPS in corruption charges over medical colleges construction: TN govt to HC

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that there was 'no' prima facie case made out against Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on corruption allegations over the construction of 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu during his tenure as Chief Minister.

When a PIL over the issue came up for hearing before the First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, Advocate General P S Raman submitted that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had conducted an elaborate and detailed inquiry.

Based on the inquiry, it was found that there was no prima facie case against the corruption allegations.

"A report was submitted to the Vigilance Commissioner, who, in turn, submitted it to the TN government. The TN government accepted the report and dropped the proceedings against Palaniswami," he added.

Earlier, in his petition, N Rajasekaran said that the construction work of 11 medical colleges during EPS's tenure as CM was done in gross violation of prescribed procedures.

The petition added that the violation resulted in large-scale misappropriation, and various officials and contractors were involved in corruption, attracting offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other penal provisions.