Thiruparankundram deepam row dominates grievances meet, collector urged to act on HC order

MADURAI: Members of several organisations including the Tamil Nadu Narikuravar Federation, Madurai Muslim Makkal Sangam, Bharathiya Forward Block and Madurai Vadakku Vitta Nadar Uravinmurai submitted petitions to the district collector on Monday during the grievances redressal meeting urging him to take steps to light the deepam in the deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill, in accordance with the directions given by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

President of Madurai Muslim Makkal Sangam A Basheer Ahamed said the district administration should light the lamp at the deepathoon to ensure communal harmony.

Members of the Narikuravar Federation, who came dressed as Hanuman, Rama and other deities, stated that lighting the lamp atop the hill was a Hindu tradition and cultural practice followed for several years which was discontinued due to invasion. They further said that the deepam lit in the Ucchi Pillayar temple was Mootcha Deepam which is meant as a homage to the departed.

They criticised the district administration for imposing prohibitory orders on the full moon day, when thousands of devotees had gathered for girivalam. Also, the federation urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to implement the High Court's order without delay.