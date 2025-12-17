What is AIADMK's stand on new rural employment Bill that replaces MGNREGA, asks Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Wednesday, in an X post questioned the Opposition AIADMK's stand on the Centre's Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, (VBGRAMG).

The Bill intends to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

He expressed that he would like to know if the party's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, will extend support to the move, just like how he had backed the three erstwhile farm laws and the CAA.

Highlighting that the VBGRAMG scraps Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme and has been renamed in Hindi, he launched a scathing attack on Palaniswami over his hesitation to oppose it, despite bearing 'Anna' in his party name.