Health camp held at TN's Periya Kallupalli

KRISHNAGIRI: Following a the TNIE article titled 'No amenities in Periya Kallupalli, residents move out' last Friday, the health department conducted a health camp at Periya Kallupalli village in Bettamugilalam panchayat of Denkanikottai taluk on Wednesday. The team identified a new case of hypertension in a nearby tribal village, Chinna Kallupalli.

The article delved into how the village lacks basic amenities, such as power connections, roads, and health services. Only three families reside in the village. The village also has a few electricity poles without power supply.

Following the article, Denkanikottai Tangedco Executive Engineer, D Palani, assured to take steps and asked the families to submit a petition to the department.

The three families have submitted applications spending Rs 5,500 each, and the department has assured to solve the issue soon. Similarly, a team led by Thadikkal Primary Health Centre Dr NJ Somasundaram was directed by Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer Dr C Rajesh Kumar, to trek to Chinna Kallupalli and Periya Kallupalli villages, and around 15 people were treated.

A health official said that during the camp, K Chinnaraj (65) of Periya Kallupalli was asked to regularly take hypertension tablets, and M Gowri (25) of Chinna Kallupalli was also diagnosed with hypertension. She has also been asked to regularly take tablets.