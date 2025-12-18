Officials booked for negligence in school wall collapse death in TN

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: The police on Wednesday registered a case of negligence against Tiruvallur chief educational officer (CEO) Karpagam, district educational officer (DEO) Amutha and school headmaster Thyagarajan following the death of a 13-year-old student in a wall collapse at a government school near RK Pet. The district administration also handed over the appointment order for an office assistant post to the victim’s father Sarathkumar, following which the family accepted the body.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the wall involved in the incident was constructed under NABARD funds in 2014-15 at a location that later proved unsafe. “Those responsible for approving and executing the construction must be held accountable. An FIR has been registered and a proper inquiry is underway,” he said.

He noted that Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the victim’s family, while stressing that compensation could not undo the loss. “We will address all legitimate requests of the family and extend continued support to the child’s sibling for education,” Mahesh said.

Responding to BJP leader Annamalai’s criticism of Tamil Nadu’s education system, the minister rejected claims that its success is illusory. “Whether one calls it an illusion or not, the outcomes are proven facts. Our system and results speak for themselves,” he said.