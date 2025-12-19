TNIE IMPACT | Forest dept holds first meet on wild boar menace, panel activated in Andipatti

THENI: Following the TNIE report published on December 15, titled ‘Wild boar menace: Distress farmers urge forest department to implement shooting order’, Andipatti Range Officer T Arulkumar convened the first meeting with members of the Wild Pig Management Committee constituted in seven revenue villages under the Andipatti forest range on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, Andipatti Forest Range Officer T Arulkumar said that G.O No. 7 of the Environment, Climate Change, and Forests Department, dated January 9, 2025, issued by the Tamil Nadu government, permits the regulated culling (shooting) of wild boars that stray into agricultural lands located more than three kilometres away from the boundary of Reserve Forests.

As per the G.O., each panchayat should have a Wild Pig Management Committee comprising the forester, panchayat secretary, and the Village Administrative Officer (VAO). “We formed the committee six months ago. After TNIE carried the news about the wild pig menace, and following instructions from District Forest Officer P. Arunkumar, I convened the first meeting with the members,” he said.

He further stated that during the meeting, officials discussed measures to prevent wild pig intrusion into farmlands and to effectively implement the government order related to wild pig culling operations. An official WhatsApp group has also been created with the committee members to disseminate information, create awareness among farmers, and ensure timely coordination during incidents of wild pig intrusion.

The committee will also facilitate guidance on procedures for crop damage assessment and disbursement of compensation to affected farmers.”From January 1, 2023, to December 27, 2025, we disbursed crop compensation amounting to Rs 3,28,028 to 27 farmers in the Andipatti range.

Even during the meeting, compensation for two farmers for December alone was finalised.” He also stated that the department would implement the culling operation if wild pig intrusion occurs beyond a three-kilometre radius.