INTERVIEW | 'Our real task begins now': DMK’s NR Elango on verifying deleted voters from draft SIR rolls

CHENNAI: Among all the political parties, the ruling DMK, with its strong organisational base at grassroots level, has been the most visible one on the ground, proactively participating in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The party’s legal wing had organised periodic training programmes for all its booth -level agents, sensitising them on the process and their tasks.

A day after the release of draft SIR rolls that showed 97.4 lakh names have been removed, TNIE spoke to DMK’s legal wing secretary, Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate NR Elango.

Excerpts

About 97.37 lakh voters have been removed in the draft roll despite DMK’s efforts on the ground. How do you see it?

SIR is a three-phase process. Only the enumeration phase is over. BLAs and booth committee members of our party did an excellent job on the ground in helping the people fill and submit the enumeration forms based on the 2002 and 2005 (previous SIR) voters’ lists. There are a lot of issues with this draft roll. For instance, a Madurai High Court Additional Public Prosecutor’s name was deleted, marking him as ‘dead’.

Hence, the real task for our booth committees has actually begun today (December 20). They are going to verify each and every deleted voter. If there are issues, our BLAs will take it up with the election officials concerned. Since each BLA has to cover just 1,200 voters, they will be able to do it along with the booth committee members over the next couple of weeks.

They will check the ‘dead’ category and will also try to contact those whose names were removed under ‘shifted category’ to check whether they have enrolled wherever they are residing at present.