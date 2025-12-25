Virudhunagar family blaze: Perpetrator, two more die

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The 55-year-old man who suffered burns and two out of the four family members that he set on fire on Tuesday night succumbed to their injuries in hospital on Wednesday, taking the death toll to four. One more person had died on Tuesday.

According to police, Akbar Ali of Muslim Odaitheru in Sivakasi, quarrelled with his second wife Syed Ali Fathima (35), whom he married a few years ago, over the Rs 11 lakh compensation given to Fathima and her children - Parveen Banu (18), and Syed Farooq (16), - following the death of her first husband in a road accident in 2017.

On Tuesday night, Ali set his wife, her mother-in-law from her first marriage, and the two children on fire while they were asleep. The mother-in-law, identified as Sikander Bivi, died while the others including Akbar Ali suffered burns and were admitted in the Sivakasi Government Hospital.

On Wednesday, Syed Ali Fathima (35), Syed Farooq (16) and Akbar Ali succumbed to injuries. One more child Parveen Banu (18), who sustained 35% burn injuries, continues to receive treatment. Her condition is stable, sources said.