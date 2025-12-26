Bus driver’s negligence may have led to TN crash that killed nine

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation’s (SETC) preliminary inquiry into the accident that occurred at Ezhuthur on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway on Wednesday in which nine people died revealed that the crash could have been caused by the bus driver’s negligence and not due to bursting of tyre.

S Thaha Ali, driver attached to the SETC Madurai depot, was placed under suspension on Thursday. The Ramanatham police (Cuddalore) also arrested Ali on charges of causing deaths due to negligence. The head-on collision involving an SETC bus and two SUVs near Thittakudi in Cuddalore had also left 10 people injured.

Following an initial probe by the General Manager (Technical), who inspected the accident site, the SETC administration confirmed that contrary to the driver’s claim, there were no signs of a burst tyre.

The bus was allegedly being driven at maximum speed, without applying the brakes, and the driver is suspected to have lost control due to negligence. “There was no damage to the central median to support the driver’s version,” an official said.