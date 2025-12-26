Bus driver’s negligence may have led to TN crash that killed nine

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation’s (SETC) preliminary inquiry into the accident that occurred at Ezhuthur on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway on Wednesday in which nine people died revealed that the crash could have been caused by the bus driver’s negligence and not due to bursting of tyre.
S Thaha Ali, driver attached to the SETC Madurai depot, was placed under suspension on Thursday. The Ramanatham police (Cuddalore) also arrested Ali on charges of causing deaths due to negligence. The head-on collision involving an SETC bus and two SUVs near Thittakudi in Cuddalore had also left 10 people injured.
Following an initial probe by the General Manager (Technical), who inspected the accident site, the SETC administration confirmed that contrary to the driver’s claim, there were no signs of a burst tyre.
The bus was allegedly being driven at maximum speed, without applying the brakes, and the driver is suspected to have lost control due to negligence. “There was no damage to the central median to support the driver’s version,” an official said.
Bodies sent to native towns after autopsy
“Had there been a tyre burst, the wheel disc would have caused significant damage to the highway’s bituminous surface and to the central median. No evidence of impact from a tyre disc was found at the accident site.
The incident, therefore, appears to have resulted from negligence,” the official said. SETC buses are restricted to a maximum speed of 75 kmph. The SETC administration will conduct a separate departmental inquiry and take further action based on its findings.
“At present, drivers and conductors have been instructed to thoroughly check the safety of the buses before starting their journey,” the official added.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the bodies of the nine deceased were taken to their respective native places in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, and Karur districts, after the completion of autopsy at the Perambalur Government District Headquarters Hospital.