Tamil Nadu teachers vow to continue stir amid police crackdown

CHENNAI: The association representing nearly 20,000 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) employed across the state on Saturday vowed to continue agitation to press for its 16-year demand of equal pay for equal work amid increasing police crackdown.

Accusing the DMK government of failing to address their long-standing demand, the protesters said that despite performing duty identical to their counterparts, they are being paid Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 less every month solely because they were appointed after an arbitrary cut-off date of June 1, 2009. The problem has been continuing from the DMK’s earlier rule in 2009, they said.

On Saturday, hundreds of teachers staged protest near the Chief Educational Officer’s office in Egmore, following which several of them, including women, were forcibly dragged into buses to clear the site. Many of them fainted during the police action and had to be rushed to hospitals for treatment. The protest was first launched on Friday at the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Education Complex, the School Education Department headquarters.

The protesters said the disparity stems from the basic pay fixed at the time of appointment. While those appointed before June 1, 2009, were placed on a basic pay of Rs 8,370, teachers appointed on or after the cut-off date were given a basic pay of Rs 5,200 despite having the same qualification and performing the same duty. Nearly 75% of such teachers in government schools are women.