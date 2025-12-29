Around 40 species counted during annual wetland bird census in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: The statewide synchronised wetland bird census undertaken in Mayiladuthurai during December 27-28 counted around 40 bird species as against 32 last year, forest department officials said.

The census covered 14 locations spread across the Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai forest ranges like Perunthottam lake, Pudhupattinam mangroves, Thiruvalli lake, Thirumullaivasal Uppanar, Tharangambadi and Chinnangudi.

Forest department officials, who along with students of AVC College and other volunteers undertook the survey, said the number of incoming birds is higher than that of last year.

"This season has seen adequate rainfall, which increases the feed for the birds and provides for a good atmosphere," said Sirkazhi Forest Range Officer P Ayub Khan, adding that the exact numbers are yet to be analysed. "Pintail ducks and whistling ducks were spotted in huge numbers.

Curlews, yellow-wattled lapwing, black-headed ibis and brahminy kite were also spotted. Painted storks were spotted nesting in the Thirumullaival mangroves," Khan told TNIE. Prior to the field survey, on December 27, Khan briefed participants on bird identification and census methodology.