Three more TN fishers held by Sri Lankan navy; associations to go on strike starting today

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan navy arrested three fishers from Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday on charges of violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and seized their fishing boat. The Mandabam Fishermen Association declared an indefinite strike, commencing Monday, condemning the arrest and urging the union government to take steps for their immediate release.

According to sources, the three fishermen — Amostin A (24), Jonedass S (37), and Paraloga Jebastian Anrose A (25) — ventured into the sea from the Mandabam North fishing harbour along with over 300 mechanised vessels on Sunday morning. While fishing near Neduntheevu on the boat, owned by one Joseph (TN 11 MM 096), the three were arrested, allegedly for border transgression. After an inquiry at an SL navy camp, the three, along with the boat, were handed over to Jaffna Fisheries Department at the Mailady fishing harbour.

Earlier, on December 23, the SL navy arrested 12 Rameswaram fishermen and seized their mechanised vessel on similar charges, which triggered a one-day strike by the Rameswaram fishermen on December 24, followed by a protest on Friday.