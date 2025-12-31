Migrant worker stabbed for not speaking Tamil at Coimbatore bakery; police hunt suspects

COIMBATORE: The Police are searching for two suspects who stabbed a migrant labourer with a knife following a brief argument at a bakery in Karumathampatti near Coimbatore.

The incident occurred on December 15, but CCTV footage of the assault surfaced on social media on Wednesday, drawing public attention.

According to police, the complainant, Govind Kond (27) from Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh, works as a carpenter in a private firm and has been staying at a private hall in Karumathampatti since December 9, 2025.

On December 15, around 5 pm, Govind and his co-worker Rakesh (19) went to a bakery to have tea. Two men questioned Govind in Tamil, to which he replied in Hindi that he did not know the language.