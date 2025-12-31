Migrant worker stabbed for not speaking Tamil at Coimbatore bakery; police hunt suspects

COIMBATORE: The Police are searching for two suspects who stabbed a migrant labourer with a knife following a brief argument at a bakery in Karumathampatti near Coimbatore.
The incident occurred on December 15, but CCTV footage of the assault surfaced on social media on Wednesday, drawing public attention.
According to police, the complainant, Govind Kond (27) from Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh, works as a carpenter in a private firm and has been staying at a private hall in Karumathampatti since December 9, 2025.
On December 15, around 5 pm, Govind and his co-worker Rakesh (19) went to a bakery to have tea. Two men questioned Govind in Tamil, to which he replied in Hindi that he did not know the language.
The exchange escalated into a heated argument, during which Rakesh was slapped. When Govind intervened, one of the assailants pulled out a knife concealed in his clothing and stabbed him on the chest, left side of the waist and hands. Bakery staff intervened, forcing the assailants to flee.
Govind sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. Based on his complaint, Karumathampatti Police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects.
The incident comes to light after another violent attack involving a youth from outside the State. In Chennai, Tiruttani Town police on Sunday apprehended four 17-year-old boys for attacking a 20-year-old youth from Odisha with sickles near the Old Railway Quarters.
Police said the assault followed a drunken argument on a suburban train and was filmed by one of the juveniles for an Instagram reel. The victim, K Suraj, suffered severe cut injuries and is currently stable.
The juveniles were later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the Observation Home in Purasaiwalkam.