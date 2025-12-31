No proof north Indian identity led to attack: Police

CHENNAI: As the brutal attack of a Odisha youth by four juveniles snowballed further on Tuesday with many attributing it to the alleged hatred towards “north Indians”, Inspector General of Police (North) Asra Garg on Tuesday told the media that there is no evidence so far that the attack was motivated mainly because of the victim’s regional identity.

Pointing out that the help of an ex-servicemen who spoke the language of the victim, identified as K Suraj, was sought to help the victim narrate his incident, Garg said his complaint did not say that the four targeted him because of his identity. After an argument over the victim “staring” at them, the minors forced him to get off the train at Tiruttani and took him to abandoned railway quarters, where he was attacked. The minors filmed the assault and uploaded the footage online.

He noted that the Odisha youth wasn’t a guest worker, but had come out of home and was travelling to different cities in the stretch in the past one to one-and-half months.

Interestingly, the police acknowledged that he left the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he was sent for treatment on Monday, on his own volition, stating that he wanted to go back home.