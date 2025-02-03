16 Olive Ridleys freed from trawl net near Ennore

CHENNAI: For the first time since the crisis of mass Olive Ridley turtle deaths broke out, a joint night patrol team on Saturday rescued and released 16 of the endangered turtles entangled in a trawl net off the Chennai coast. Experts said this is the first evidence that the turtle deaths are caused by bottom trawlers.

Chennai Wildlife Warden Manish Meena told TNIE the patrol team intercepted a trawl boat operating within the prohibited zone of 5 nautical miles near Ennore and asked the crew to lift the net out of water. “To our shock, 16 Olive Ridleys were entangled in it. Fortunately all of them were alive. The turtles were immediately checked for injuries and released back into the water,” he said.

“This is the first hard evidence available to the authorities on how bottom trawling is entangling and drowning the turtles. All this while it was perceived as an allegation, but now it is proved beyond doubt. Sixteen turtles trapped in a single trawl net is quite significant,” a conservationist said.

30 trawl boats operating 5m off coast caught so far

The expert added that the state government should consider imposing a total ban on trawling at least for three months during peak turtle nesting season. The patrol team consisted of officials from the state forest and fisheries departments, the Indian Coast Guard and the marine police. Olive Ridleys are a schedule-1 species protected under Wildlife Protection Act.