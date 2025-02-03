16 Olive Ridleys freed from trawl net near Ennore

CHENNAI: For the first time since the crisis of mass Olive Ridley turtle deaths broke out, a joint night patrol team on Saturday rescued and released 16 of the endangered turtles entangled in a trawl net off the Chennai coast. Experts said this is the first evidence that the turtle deaths are caused by bottom trawlers.
Chennai Wildlife Warden Manish Meena told TNIE the patrol team intercepted a trawl boat operating within the prohibited zone of 5 nautical miles near Ennore and asked the crew to lift the net out of water. “To our shock, 16 Olive Ridleys were entangled in it. Fortunately all of them were alive. The turtles were immediately checked for injuries and released back into the water,” he said.
“This is the first hard evidence available to the authorities on how bottom trawling is entangling and drowning the turtles. All this while it was perceived as an allegation, but now it is proved beyond doubt. Sixteen turtles trapped in a single trawl net is quite significant,” a conservationist said.
30 trawl boats operating 5m off coast caught so far
The expert added that the state government should consider imposing a total ban on trawling at least for three months during peak turtle nesting season. The patrol team consisted of officials from the state forest and fisheries departments, the Indian Coast Guard and the marine police. Olive Ridleys are a schedule-1 species protected under Wildlife Protection Act.
Meena said a detailed investigation is being conducted and appropriate action will be initiated under relevant laws. “So far, we have caught 30 trawl boats operating illegally within 5 nautical miles (M) and action was initiated.” Meanwhile, sources said the trawl boat caught off Ennore coast was from the Kasimedu fishing harbour.
The fisheries department, which is authorised to take action against the erring trawlers under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, was asked to impose the maximum penalty considering the abnormal number of turtles killed this nesting season.
Meena said, apart from day patrolling, a decision was taken to intensify night patrolling as well since it was observed that trawl fishing was being carried out at night as well.
The east coast of India, particularly the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, is a critical habitat for Olive Ridley turtles. The Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Odisha is the world’s largest nesting site for the species.
Mechanised trawlers, which drag large nets across the ocean floor, are alleged to be the biggest culprits behind the rising mortality of Olive Ridley turtles. The southern bench of NGT, which has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, will be hearing case on February 7.