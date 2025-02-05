Anna University sexual assault case: Madras HC pulls up Tamil Nadu police’s SIT for harassing journalists

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained the Tamil Nadu police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) from harassing journalists by issuing repeated summons, grilling them with unnecessary questions about their families and seizing their electronic devices — including mobile phones — in connection with the case over the leaking of the FIR in the sexual assault of a student inside the Anna University campus.

The HC ordered the SIT to return the seized electronic devices while directing the journalists to cooperate with the investigations. The court also questioned why the SIT has not examined the police officers responsible for registering the FIR and uploading it to the official website.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders while hearing a batch of petitions filed by the affected journalists, belonging to mainstream television channels and a newspaper.

The judge posed a series of questions to the government advocate K M D Muhilan who represented the SIT. “How many people have you examined other than the journalists? Have you examined the officer who authored the FIR and uploaded it to the website,” he asked, stating that the first person to be examined must be the Station House Officer who registered the FIR.

“Before examining others, why are you harassing the journalists,” the judge questioned.