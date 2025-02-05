Ground-fog days: It’s flashing red for flights, high beams on for motorists

CHENNAI/VILLUPURAM : Chennai city and its surrounding regions experienced dense fog on Tuesday morning, brought on by high moisture levels, lack of wind and low nighttime temperature. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast similar weather conditions for two more days.

P Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre at the RMC, said the city has been experiencing misty mornings for the last few days. “The moisture level was around 90% and the minimum temperature was 21.8 oC. This, coupled with still weather conditions, has resulted in the formation of thick fog. Besides, there was no cloud cover. These factors are resulting in cold nights and hot days,” the official said.

The poor visibility caused by the fog resulted in the diversion of 12 flights bound for Chennai — both domestic and international — and the delay of over 10 flights. The diverted flights include British Airways international flight from London (BA035), an Oman Air flight from Muscat (WY0251), and an Air Asia flight (AK0011) from Kuala Lumpur — all diverted to Bengaluru.