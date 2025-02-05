Thiruparankundram row: After court nod, 2k Hindu outfit members protest at Palanganatham

MADURAI: Over 2,000 cadres and functionaries from BJP, Hindu Munnani and other Hindu outfits staged a demonstration at Palanganatham in Madurai city on Tuesday evening after getting permission from the Madurai Bench of Madras high court. The protestors raised slogans praising Lord Murugan and criticised DMK for being anti-Hindu.

They termed the demonstration a success in their effort to ‘protect Thiruparankundram’ as the court had granted permission for the protest though the district administration and police had denied permission.

Earlier in the day, the police arrested some Hindu outfit leaders including Hindu Munnani state president Kadeshwara C Subramanian from Tiruppur and BJP state general secretary M Muruganandham from Thanjavur.

During the protest in Madurai, BJP leader H Raja condemned Madurai collector MS Sangeetha and the police for the detention of party cadres across the state based on the prohibitory order in force only in the district. BJP state secretary Raama Sreenivasan condemned the state for booking protesters.