Thiruparankundram row: After court nod, 2k Hindu outfit members protest at Palanganatham

MADURAI: Over 2,000 cadres and functionaries from BJP, Hindu Munnani and other Hindu outfits staged a demonstration at Palanganatham in Madurai city on Tuesday evening after getting permission from the Madurai Bench of Madras high court. The protestors raised slogans praising Lord Murugan and criticised DMK for being anti-Hindu.
They termed the demonstration a success in their effort to ‘protect Thiruparankundram’ as the court had granted permission for the protest though the district administration and police had denied permission.
Earlier in the day, the police arrested some Hindu outfit leaders including Hindu Munnani state president Kadeshwara C Subramanian from Tiruppur and BJP state general secretary M Muruganandham from Thanjavur.
During the protest in Madurai, BJP leader H Raja condemned Madurai collector MS Sangeetha and the police for the detention of party cadres across the state based on the prohibitory order in force only in the district. BJP state secretary Raama Sreenivasan condemned the state for booking protesters.
Hindu Munnani state organiser Bhakthan said the state government has not taken actions against people visiting Tasmac or consuming ganja, but prevented them from organising a protest.
Madurai city, especially Tiruparankundram, was brought under heavy security blanket under the supervision of city police commissioner J Loganathan. Despite cordoning off Subramaniyaswamy Temple, the cadres from Hindu Munnani and BJP managed to enter and stage protests inside and outside the temple before they were arrested for violating the prohibitory orders.
The devotees were permitted to worship at the Subramaniyaswamy temple, but not allowed at Kasi Viswanathar temple and Sikkandar dargah. The locality in Thiruparankundram wore a deserted look and most of the shops were closed.
It may be noted that the row over the hill had erupted recently over a viral picture purportedly showing some people consuming non-veg food on the hills.