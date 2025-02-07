Kilambakkam sexual assault: Three men arrested

CHENNAI: Tambaram police on Thursday arrested three men, including an autorickshaw driver, in connection with the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman from Assam on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as autorickshaw driver Mutamizhselvan (56), his friend Dayalan (45) from Royapettah, and owner of the autorickshaw Venkat.

According to the police, the driver and his friend assaulted the victim, after Mutamizhselvan picked her up at the Kilambakkam bus terminus to drop her near Madhavaram.

After the two dropped her off near Nerkundram, another autorickshaw driver offered to drop her at Koyambedu. Seeing her cry, he communicated with her in broken Hindi and alerted the police about the incident. The woman was later sent for medical examination and counselling.

The police said Dayalan has 13 criminal cases registered against him. Dayalan and Mutamizhselvan were arrested from their hideout in Chennai on Wednesday night, which was followed by an inquiry.

While the two attempted to escape the police at their hideout, Dayalan allegedly sustained an injury on his arm and Mutamizhselvan sustained an injury on his leg. They were admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.