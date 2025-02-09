Tamil Nadu

Ban on motorists in Valparai after German’s death

This was implemented as instructed by the Conservator of forests and Field Director of ATR D Venkatesh who visited the spot on Thursday.
German tourist Mickel Jurcen before being transferred to Pollachi Government Hospital after the elephant attack(Photo | Express)
COIMBATORE: After a 77-year-old German tourist was killed by a wild elephant at Tiger Valley near Valparai on Wednesday night, Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) officials have temporarily banned two-wheelers on the Pollachi-Valparai hill road after 6 pm.

Pollachi Forest Range Officer K Gnanabalamurugan said, “We are not allowing motorists including locals to proceed on Pollachi-Valparai road after Aliyar Checkpost after 6 pm as part of mitigating human-animal conflict. This was implemented as instructed by the Conservator of forests and Field Director of ATR D Venkatesh who visited the spot on Thursday.”

German tourist killed in elephant attack at Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Valparai
