Woman pushed off train in Tamil Nadu loses foetus

VELLORE: The 36-year-old pregnant woman, who sustained severe injuries after being pushed out of a moving train resisting a rape near Jolarpet on Thursday, suffered a miscarriage on Saturday. Doctors at Vellore Medical College Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, confirmed that the foetus showed no heart beat rate.

According to sources, the forceful push and assault led to complications, including damage to the placenta anterior, which ultimately led to the miscarriage. “The trauma resulted in the placenta anterior being severed, leading to cessation of the foetus’s heartbeat,” a doctor explained. The woman’s condition is now stable, and she is receiving treatment.

Senior officials from the Chennai division of the Southern Railway on Saturday provided the survivor a compensation of Rs 50,000.

Following the incident, railway police personnel have intensified checks at every stop of express trains, creating awareness among passengers to report any issues they face. A senior railway police official said, “We have started checking every train to ensure that no unauthorised male passenger entered women’s coaches all over Tamil Nadu. This will be strictly monitored at every railway station.”

Additionally, railway authorities have announced enhanced safety measures, including the deployment of Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force personnel in women’s general coaches on high-risk routes.