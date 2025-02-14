Tamil Nadu

Fire at Hosur scrap godown burns for 10 hours; officials plan to relocate them outside city

Fire accident in a scrap godown at Hosur reported around 3 am continued over ten hours and seven fire fighting vehicles tried to put out the fire.(Photo | Express)
KRISHNAGIRI: A fire accident occurred at a scrap godown at Hosur in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said two persons, N Suresh Babu (51) and his relative N Sampangi (60) of Hosur owned two scrap godowns at Sunnambu Jeebi.

Around 4 am, a fire was reported from the godowns housing plastic waste. Fire tenders from Hosur rushed to the spot and were then joined by teams from Bargur, Denkanikottai and Palacode. A team led by District Fire Officer M Velu with over 50 firefighters struggled to douse the fire for over 10 hours.

Following this, Hosur Mayor SA Sathya, Sub-Collector RA Priyanga, and Tahsildar M Chinnasamy visited the spot.

A revenue department official told TNIE, “The revenue department has planned to survey scrap godowns located in Hosur City Municipal Corporation limit and its owners will soon be asked to relocate the godowns outside the city limit, to prevent such accidents.” Hosur HUDCO police are investigating the cause of the accident.

