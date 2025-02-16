Five held for trespassing into bakery in Karaikudi, threatening to marry off couples on Valentine's Day

SIVAGANGA: The Karaikudi North police booked a case against six persons, and arrested five of them, including Hindu Munannai district functionaries, for allegedly creating a ruckus inside a bakery in Karaikudi and threatening to marry off couples entering the facility on Valentine's Day.

According to sources, A Karthikeyan of Pudukottai, in-charge of the bakery located on the 100 Feet Road in Karaikudi, stated in his complaint that they had announced a special Valentine's Day offer for bakery products at the shop. On Friday, the functionaries trespassed into the bakery holding 'thali' chains, disturbed the customers and scolded them for celebrating Valentine's Day, claiming it to be a Christian festival. They also threatened to marry off couples spotted inside the bakery, sources added.

The accused persons were identified as P Balasubramanian (49), Hindu Munannai's district general secretary, T Suresh (40), Devakottai town secretary, P Mariyappan (40), Devakottai town general secretary, P Dinesh Raja (32), youth wing district president, T Karthikeyan (50), Karaikudi town president and R Iiayaraja (38), founder-president of Hindu Makkal Nala Iyakkam.

Based on the complaint, the accused persons were booked under sections 191 (2), 329 (3), 292, 296 (b), 351 (3), 196 (1)(a) of the BNS. The arrested persons have been remanded in prison.