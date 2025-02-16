Opposition slams TN government for murder of two youths in Mayiladuthurai

CHENNAI/MAYILADUTHURAI: Leaders from various opposition parties, including AIADMK, PMK, BJP, and also DMK ally CPM strongly condemned the brutal murder of two youngsters allegedly by a gang of bootleggers in Mayiladuthurai. Alleging government inaction, they urged the state to take strict measures against the culprits. PMK and CPM have demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved families.

They criticised the explanation given by police that the murder was due to previous enmity and termed it as an attempt to cover it up as it was indeed due to illicit sale of liquor. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a post on X expressed shock about the order and said they were killed for preventing the sale of illicit liquor. Criticising the narrative of police, he asked, “Is the police writing the verdict before the investigation.”

Alleging that Chief Minister MK Stalin was focussing more on promoting himself, he urged the CM to instead focus on public service and ensuring safety.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss criticised the police for allegedly trying to cover up the issue. He demanded action on local police authorities for their negligence and urged the government to provide `50 lakh as compensation to each of the victims’ families.

BJP state president K Annamalai alleged that the state was heading towards a situation worse than DMK’s ‘dark rule’ from 2006 to 2011. TMC(M) president GK Vasan, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, and other leaders also strongly condemned the murders and called for immediate action.

Meanwhile, CPM urged the state government to take action against the accused and the local police station. The party further urged the government to provide Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the bereaved families.

MP, Ranjith raise concern over attacks on Dalits

Chennai : Villupuram MP D Ravikumar and director Pa Ranjith have expressed deep concern over rising caste-based attacks in Tamil Nadu. Referring to a recent incident where a Dalit youth was assaulted by a three-member caste Hindu gang for riding a motorcycle, Ravikumar condemned the increasing violence against Dalits. In a post on X, the VCK leader stated, “It is distressing that Tamil Nadu, which competes with Maharashtra for the top spot in economic growth and Kerala for the top spot in literacy, is competing with Uttar Pradesh for the top spot in caste-based atrocities.”

Pa Ranjith asked the government to take action to stop such atrocities in a post on X. “In just the past few days, multiple incidents of violence have taken place. Will you take action to stop these atrocities, or at the very least, acknowledge that they are happening?” He added, “Dear Chief Minister, if your Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, as well as the MPs and MLAs representing reserved constituencies, are occupied with other priorities, we are prepared to provide you with a detailed report on the recent incidents.”