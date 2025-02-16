Police failed to explain ‘previous enmity’ in double murder in Mayiladuthurai: Seeman

COIMBATORE: NTK chief coordinator Seeman said that police are now stating that the double murder case held at Mayiladuthurai is due to previous enmity.

Speaking to the media at the Coimbatore Airport on Saturday, Seeman said that in the double murder case that took place in Mayiladuthurai, two youths were murdered for questioning the sale of illicit liquor in the village. The arrested person already has many cases against him for the sale of illicit liquor. After the double murder, police diverted the case by saying that both the youths were murdered due to previous enmity among them. However, why did the police not explain the reason for the previous enmity?” he questioned.

He further added that the government should take responsibility for such matters instead of replacing the collector and other officers. To a question about the Pushpanjali event that was held to pay homage to the victims of the 1998 serial blast in Coimbatore, Seeman said that those who speak about Coimbatore’s bomb blast should speak about Gujarat riots as well. Instead of recalling Coimbatore’s blast, party heads should prevent such incidents from happening in the future. When asked about a court case against Seeman for using LTTE leader Prabhakaran’s picture, he said that everyone would be happy if they used Prabhakaran’s picture.