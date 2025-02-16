DRI probe into textiles import led to peas scam at Chennai port

CHENNAI: An investigation by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths from New Delhi at the Chennai Port around two weeks ago into the mis-declaration of imported textile fabric gave them the lead to bust the green peas scam wherein a 39-year-old additional commissioner of Chennai Customs was sent to prison on Thursday, sources said.

The modus operandi in both cases was similar: mis-declaring goods to clandestinely import restricted items, sources said. In the textile fabric case, certain kinds of textiles which attracted a Minimum Import Price (MIP), like polyester-woven fabric, were allegedly declared as cotton-woven fabric and imported through Chennai Port by importers based in Northern states, despite other ports in the vicinity.

While probing the case, investigators found that a New Delhi-based company was importing yellow legumes from Dubai to the national capital, but curiously landing them at Chennai Port. DRI officials were piqued as common sense indicated that ports in North and Western India would be economical for goods imported from Dubai.

Using this input, DRI’s Chennai unit first stopped five containers at Chennai Port last week, where they discovered that it had green peas, which are restricted for import only through Kolkata Port at an MIP of Rs 200/kg. Around 100 tonnes of these mis-declared goods were found.

Investigations led DRI officials to Customs examiner Manish, appraising officer Nitish Kumar and superintendent Shiv Kashyap, who allegedly colluded in clearing these consignments. Searches at Kashyap’s house yielded Rs 60 lakh worth cash and jewellery; in addition, they led to discovering the alleged involvement of M Sathishkumar, the additional commissioner of Chennai Customs export commissionerate, who had administrative control of the Container Freight Station (CFS) where the containers were kept.