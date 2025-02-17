Private ammonia plant in Tirunelveli functioning despite licence cancellation, say locals

TIRUNELVELI: Farmers and the vice president of Idaikal panchayat have alleged that a private ammonia plant continues to operate in the locality despite the district administration cancelling its licence. However, the plant owner denied the charge, stating that the facility is only being used as a point of sale for receiving and supplying ammonia gas.
According to Idaikal panchayat vice president S Dharmaraj, who had recently lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's Special Cell in this regard, Malanadu Ammonia Private Limited has been running the ammonia plant illegally at night. In his complaint, he also raised concerns about the risks the plant poses to the students of a nearby school.
It may be noted that in March 2024, Pappakudi union chairperson S Poongothai Sasikumar had submitted a petition with former Cheranmahadevi Sub Collector Arpit Jain, seeking action against the plant, after farmers reported gas leaks. A leakage in September 2024 allegedly affected farm workers and school staff. Following TNIE's report, the district administration inspected the plant and cancelled its licence, citing multiple violations including failure to check vessel pressure annually.
Further, an inspection by the assistant director of industrial safety and health found that the plant lacked protective equipment, worker medical check-ups, and pressure testing. A Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) report alleged rust in the boiler, leading the Ambasamudram Tahsildar to recommend licence cancellation. Subsequently, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court refused to revoke the cancellation, directing rectification of issues.
However, farmers of Anainthanadarpatti claim that the plant is still operational. Pappakudi Block Development Officer S Subbulakshmi said she also suspected activity at the site during her January inspection. Speaking on the issue, District Collector Dr R Sukumar told TNIE that he has directed the district environmental engineer to submit a report on Monday.
Company denies allegations
When contacted, company founder PN Sreedeth denied the allegation and told TNIE that the plant was not operational. "We stopped operations following the court order and are currently using the facility only as a point of sale. Finished goods (ammonia cylinders) from Hosur and Kochi are received at our plant and then reloaded into other vehicles for delivery. Our licence was not cancelled permanently; it is on hold. We have rectified the issues as directed, but officials have not inspected the plant or reissued the licence. I am going to file a contempt petition," he said, and also alleged that the union chairperson had ulterior motives in complaining against the plant.