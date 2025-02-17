Private ammonia plant in Tirunelveli functioning despite licence cancellation, say locals

TIRUNELVELI: Farmers and the vice president of Idaikal panchayat have alleged that a private ammonia plant continues to operate in the locality despite the district administration cancelling its licence. However, the plant owner denied the charge, stating that the facility is only being used as a point of sale for receiving and supplying ammonia gas.

According to Idaikal panchayat vice president S Dharmaraj, who had recently lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's Special Cell in this regard, Malanadu Ammonia Private Limited has been running the ammonia plant illegally at night. In his complaint, he also raised concerns about the risks the plant poses to the students of a nearby school.

It may be noted that in March 2024, Pappakudi union chairperson S Poongothai Sasikumar had submitted a petition with former Cheranmahadevi Sub Collector Arpit Jain, seeking action against the plant, after farmers reported gas leaks. A leakage in September 2024 allegedly affected farm workers and school staff. Following TNIE's report, the district administration inspected the plant and cancelled its licence, citing multiple violations including failure to check vessel pressure annually.